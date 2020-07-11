Actor Amit Sadh has spoken about his character Kabir Sawant from “Breathe: Into The Shadows“. He says it has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of his role.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the web-series.

Breathe: Into The Shadows actor captioned the image: “There is a madness to the method, And a method to the madness! It has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark and twisted as the moment he lives in – it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength.

“Push yourself and you can move the mountain. Kabir Sawant reporting again. See you on the other side!!

“Breathe: Into The Shadows” marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher. The show has received good response from the critics. Fans are also loving the second season and are raving about it on social media.

