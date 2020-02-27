Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard Turns UGLY As Former’s Abusive Comments Get Exposed

Johnny Depp must be wanting to have a sigh of relief from all the troubles right now but he is only getting deeper into it. Yes, we are talking about all the troubles he is facing regarding the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

After all the allegations of being abusive in the marriage, now some personal and obscene text messages allegedly sent by Johnny regarding Amber Heard have been revealed.

According to a Daily Mail report, the High Court heard as many as 70,000 disturbing text messages by Johnny. Some of the messages that were sent to actor Paul Bettany read as, “Let’s burn Amber.”, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Another message by Depp read as, “I’m gonna properly stop the booze thing darling … Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday. Ugly, mate… No food for days… Powders… Half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, two bottles of champers on plane and what do you get…???”

The messages were presented in the ongoing trial about Johnny suing the publication, The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for publishing a negative article about him which talks about his abusive behaviour.

Johnny Depp is popularly known for his role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He was last seen in 2019 film Waiting for the Barbarians and his upcoming film is Minamata.

