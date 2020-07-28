Johnny Depp Libel Suit: "Marijuana Made Him Calm, Cocaine Took Him To A Neutral State," Claims His Attorney

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is getting uglier day by day. From Fantastic Beasts actor’s fan calling his ex-wife #AmberTurd to poop pictures going viral on the internet, the fans have been witnessing the unseen and crazy side of celebrity divorces.

Johnny has been Fighting a libel suit against NGN group, publisher of The Sun along with their editor Dan Wootton after he called him a wife-beater back in 2018 in one of their news pieces.

As the Fantastic Beasts actor attends the last day of the trial case of Libel Suit, fans are going all out and supporting Johnny Depp. Yesterday, The Sun’s attorney read a mail of Amber Heard at court. It was written to Johnny Depp but never sent.

Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, has revealed a few things in today’s trial and said that the Fantastic Beasts actor has never hidden his drug choices from anyone and has been very open about it.

Sherborne is calling The Sun’s story ‘not researched at all’. He also revealed that Depp has never shied away from accepting the fact that he took cocaine, marijuana or MDMA but in a controllable manner.

It helps him calm and relax, but it didn’t turn him into ‘some sort of crazy monster’.

A while ago details of Amber Heard’s unsent mail to Johnny Depp also came in and said, “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore. It’s like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Half of you, I love. Madly. The other half scares me. I can’t take him. I wish I could, but I can’t. The problem is, I never really know/understand which one I’m dealing with until it’s too late. The drinking assures me that I am dealing with the monster. The abused scared, insecure, violent little boy. I just can’t tell where the line starts.”

