Chris Evans Shares Funny Video Ft. US President Donald Trump & Twitter Can't Stop Laughing!

Chris Evans doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinion. It has been many times our Captain America star has bashed US President, Donald Trump. It is because of his interest in socio-political issues; he started his website called, A Starting Point.

Today, Captain America: The First Avenger star took to his Twitter to share a video. It’s a hilarious video which features Trump. The reason it’s amusing because of how it is edited and Chris’ caption to it.

The video is a compilation of difference appearances by US President Donald Trump. The song ‘There’s no way I can make it down that ramp’ is played in the background to make it funny. Chris Evans captioned the video, “I’ve watched this about ten thousand times. I love it so much. Thank you @gregorybrothers!!”

While the video is hilarious AF, fans are enjoying Chris Evans’ reaction to it. They are all admiring him more for his impeccable sense of humour.

One fan wrote, “CHRIS MAKING FUN OF TRUMP IN HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PLS WHAT AN ICON AJDJEJFJDUDJD”

Another tweeted, “I can imagine you like this while watching this video. I’m crying Face with tears of joy”. One more person wrote, “TEN THOUSAND TIMES?!?! I LOVE YOUUU Blue heart”.

Check our Chris Evans’ tweets and reactions to it:

I’ve watched this about ten thousand times. I love it so much. Thank you @gregorybrothers!! https://t.co/TZxUlq0hwR — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 28, 2020

On the work front, our Captain America has bid goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he will reunite with Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brother for a Netflix film. Also starring Ryan Gosling, the film is titled as ‘The Grey Man’.

