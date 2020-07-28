Gayle King Warned BFF Oprah Winfrey Of A Surprise Visitor Roaming Around Her Santa Barbara Property, Find Out Who It Is!

CBS News anchor, Gayle King has been quarantining in comfort at bestie Oprah Winfrey’s Santa Barbara estate. But there was some shocking news for her – she wasn’t the only guest enjoying the property on the weekend.

King was both shocked and amused to learn that a black bear was roaming around Oprah’s house – and she couldn’t sneak a peek of the animal. Gayle was warned about the unwelcomed visitor by security, who dropped by to instruct her to stay indoors.

While she seems startled at hearing there was a fully-grown bear out there, she was equally intrigued. Her conversation with the security was hillarious. King asked the security: “A bear bear? How big of a bear?’

Security told her that it was a medium-sized adolescent who was about three-feet tall. Still curious about the intruder Gayle asked it they really couldn’t go out and see it to which the security replied,

“No, it would not be advisable to go out and look right now.”

King was a bit disappointed, calling the bear visit ‘kinda cool.’

She then asked an important questions – Has Oprah been alerted?’ After getting a yes, Gayle giggled and said ‘Oh, that’s funny.’

She then took to Instagram and posted the incident writing: “You are not going to believe what JUST happened at the “Santa Barbara Bureau” swipe left to hear message we received from security.” Check it out here:

Gayle and Oprah reunited earlier this month after spending months apart. But they made sure to be safe, only meeting up after both tested negative for COVD-19.

The longtime friends shared an emotional ‘COVID-free’ hug before celebrating with a special ‘freedom dinner’ in honour of their reunion. Both women shared videos of the heartwarming moment on their Instagram.

While Oprah was staying in her Montecito compound, Gayle spent the start of the pandemic in her New York City home before flying across the country to be with her pal.

