



A while ago, Brooklyn Beckham proposed his girlfriend and best friend, Nicola Peltz and shared the good news on Instagram in a beautiful post. Ever since then, fans and friends from across have been sending in good wishes for the newly engaged couple.

Sharing a new picture on Instagram, Brooklyn Beckham captioned, “Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️”

Don’t these two lovebirds look perfect together?

Brooklyn Beckham sat on his knees and proposed Nicola Peltz and here we are asking our boyfriends for one decent selfie. Too much to ask for isn’t it?

The wedding dates for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz haven’t been revealed yet but will most likely happen once the pandemic is over. Nicola’s engagement ring costs £350,000 according to Daily Mail and we are totally in awe of it.

Reportedly, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been approached to look after the food at the wedding.

Recently, Beckhams including legendary footballer David Beckham, wife and fashion designer Victoria Beckham with their kids Cruz, Romeo and Harper Seven went to Italy on a luxurious vacation along with the newly engaged couple, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

