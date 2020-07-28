Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Reprised By Bono & The Edge Of U2 To Honor Crew, WATCH The Amazing Video!

Bono and The Edge, from U2, recently sang the acoustic version of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ The song was in honor of the crew who supported stood by them in all their tours.

The duo said that their Irish team is ‘best in the world’. At the same, Bono said that there is ‘one annoying aspect’ when working with a team that is Irish.

Bono said, “Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing—whether it’s the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden—you walk into the venue, and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, ‘We’ll never, ever play this.”

“And that’s right, ‘Stairway to Heaven,’” he continued as The Edge started playing the song.

“These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true.” Bono said.

The short performance starts with Bono singing, “There’s a lady who’s sure / All that glitters is gold / And she’s buying a stairway to Heaven.” The song ends with them agreeing that their Irish team is indeed better than the band!

Watch the video yourself:

'We said we’d never play this…' This one's for the crew.#SongsFromAnEmptyRoom #stairwaytoheaven Posted by U2 on Sunday, July 26, 2020

According to the band’s official page, the song was also a part of ‘Songs From An Empty Room’, a television event.

In March, Bono had released a song named ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ to honor the victims of coronavirus.

