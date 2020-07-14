John Legend CONFESSES Having A History Of Cheating Before Meeting Wife Chrissy Teigen

Grammy Award winner John Legend got candid and opened up about his cheating ways in a candid interview on Armchair Expert. During the podcast interview with co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Dax shared that he has a horrendous history of cheating and asked if John had a past similar to his.

The 41-year-old singer responded saying, “Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20’s.” John continued, “I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

“I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating.” Elaborating further Legend added, “I definitely was dishonest and selfish… It was happening before I was famous.”

However, things took a turn for John when he met Chrissy Teigen. He said, “At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person,” he continues, “At a certain point; I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”

John Legend and Chrissy exchanged vows in 2013 and have two kids Luna Stephens (4) and Miles Stephens (2). Talking further about him and Chrissy, the singer shared that there were sparks and that they hooked up the first night. He said, “We’ve talked about it before, but we had sex the first night and hit it off,” Continuing he said, “We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning, but we fell in love not long after that.”

When asked further by Dax if he ever feels pressured about his relationship, the singer answered, “I feel like it almost makes it less likely that I would do anything to f–k it up. Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide.”

We agree!

