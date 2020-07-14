Michael Jackson & Whitney Houston Never Got To Sing A Duet & The Reason Will Astonish You!

If Michael Jackson was called the King Of Pop, Whitney Houston was no less than a queen of singing. The two were the biggest stars of their time. In fact, their songs even rule the hearts of new generations. Even today, both are cited as the best singers of all time.

But have you ever wondered why Michael Jackson and Whitney never collaborated for a song? If that would’ve happened, the song would be Lit AF! After all, it’s the two big rockstars coming together. Today, we will tell you that both singers had two projects to work together. But due to unfortunate circumstances, that didn’t happen.

As mentioned in The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, Michael Jackson had written a ballad called ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’ for his 1987 album, Bad. MJ wanted to collab for the song with Barbra Streisand, but she refused. His manager Frank Dileo then suggested Whitney Houston’s name. MJ agreed and discussed performing it with her. Sadly, the project didn’t happen because the All At Once singer had to promote her sophomore album at that time. Her label Arista Records thought it would distract her from the promotions. Hence, she had to say no to MJ. The song then went to singer Siedah Garrett.

The second time it was Michael Jackson who got replaced. In the book, Michael Jackson: All The songs, producer Rodney Jenkins wrote about a song for MJ, If I Told You That. Rodney wanted MJ and Whitney Houston to record this song together. The Beat It singer was even ready to collab with Whitney. But the reports have something different to say.

As per that reports, at that time he backed out from the collaboration because the news got leaked. But Smooth Radio report mentioned that the King of Pop had to back out as he was unavailable. Hence, their second possible collab for If I Told You That song also didn’t happen.

Eventually, Michael Jackson was replaced with the pop icon, George Michael. The song released in 2000 in Whitney Houston’s album titled, Whitney: The Greatest Hits.

It’s sad that we didn’t get to hear two gems of the singing world in a song together!

