Joaquin Phoenix REPRISING Joker In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is amongst the highly anticipated releases of Hollywood. Featuring Robert Pattinson in a titular role, the pre-release buzz is extremely high for the film.

As we all know, ‘the knight of the dark’ Batman and ‘the clown prince of crime’ Joker goes hand in hand. The audience craves to see a face-off between both the characters. So, expectedly, there’s a huge curiosity about the person who will be portraying the legendary villain. Many of them are pinning hopes on Joaquin Phoenix to reprise the role, but is it really happening? Read on, to know more.

Firstly, it is learnt that Joker will be part of the second and third instalment of Matt Reeves’ trilogy. The report in The Direct states so. But for Joaquin Phoenix fans, there’s a sad piece of news as he will not reprise the intriguing character in The Batman. In fact, the actor is yet to be decided on Joker’s role.

There are high chances that Joaquin Phoenix won’t make it to the film, as we have learnt that the makers are looking for a new actor to play Joker. It’s said to be a good move as with the new actor, new traits and variations will come. Let’s see, who’ll be next to fill in the shoes of a grey shaded character.

For the unversed, The Batman has locked a release date of 1st October 2021.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson who is also gearing up for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet recently spoke about how hard it was to understand the script. In an interview with Esquire, he said that he wasn’t aware of what was happening for most months of the filming.

Coming back to The Batman, please drop your feedback on who do you think, should play Joker, in the comment section below.

