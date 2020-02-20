Jennifer Lawrence To Make A Comeback In Acting After A Long Sabbatical In THIS Netflix Comedy Drama

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is all set to return to the screen for the first time after marriage last year. She has taken up a role in director Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy titled Don’t Look Up.

The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with Cooke Maroney last year. Her new film follows two scientists who discover a meteor that is set to strike Earth in six months’ time and attempts to warn the rest of the world, states a certain report in aceshowbiz.

“She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way,” McKay said in a statement.

The production of the film will begin in April this year.

