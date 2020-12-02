Actress Jennifer Garner, who has gained recognition for her performance as CIA officer Sydney Bristow in the ABC spy-action thriller television series Alias, recently gushed about her elder daughter Violet turning 15 on a leading daily.

The 48-year-old actress who was married to Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children Samuel (8), Seraphine Rose Elizabeth (11) and Violet (15). The two were married for nearly 10 years before getting divorced in 2018.

Appearing on an interview for TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday, Jennifer Garner gushed about her elder daughter Violet turning 15. She said, “My daughter is 15 today,” as host Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb exclaimed heir surprise. When Kotb asked her, “Wait, you have a 15-year-old?” Garner replied, “Can you stand it? Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?”

The host Hoda Kotb also asked Jennifer Garner what she will do if Violet approaches her with the subject of dating. “All I know is she’s on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school — we haven’t had to deal with that yet,” Garner said with a laugh. She also gushed that she’s “full of all the feels today my daughter’s birthday! It’s more than I can handle!”

Last year during a panel at INBOUND, an annual conference held by HubSpot in Boston, Garner said that she is relaxed her parenting. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, who is currently dating Ana de Armas, said during a screening of his movie The Way Back that Violet likes to “tease” him over his use of emojis and group chat ability. He said, “My daughter is so funny, she teases me, she’s 14 and she’s like, ‘Why do they let you on this group chat? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t pretend you have any idea what’s going on.”

