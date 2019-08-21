Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed an unusual “wellness ritual” that she undertakes with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

The 50-year-old actress opened up about her self-care, and said she has a passion for joining Courtney in infrared saunas, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to Shape magazine, Aniston said she was a “major fan” of this “one can’t miss wellness ritual”.

Cox and she were so into these saunas that the 55-year-old star, who played Monica Geller in the much-loved sitcom, has even bought a portable one so she could enjoy at any time with Aniston.

Singers Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga are also reportedly fans of the treatment, which involves sitting in an enclosed sauna and letting infrared light hit the body.

It reportedly helps augment skin radiance, and “Vogue” magazine said it helps “release of endorphins, increased circulation and relaxed mind and muscles which leads to better sleep”.

“My friend Courteney Cox – you may know her – had a portable infrared sauna that you go into. It kind of looks like a little igloo,” said Aniston, adding: “It’s such a game changer in terms of your skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation. So that I do a couple times a week right after I do the gym. I’ve noticed a real change in my energy, and my sleep, and my skin,” she added.

She also said that she likes to end the week with a “little mini facial,” and said it is “important” to get into a ‘wellness routine’.

