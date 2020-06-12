Jennifer Aniston Boycotted FRIENDS’ BFF Courteney Cox Over Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston is making headlines every now and then for her personal life. From her marriage with Brad Pitt to divorcing him to remarry Justin Theroux and splitting with him in a short span of time. Every little detail about her life has been a highlight in the media. Reportedly, the Morning Show actress boycotted BFF, Courteney Cox over an ex-husband.

A year ago, one of the leading tabloids published that Jennifer Aniston iced-out BFF Courteney cox because of ex-husband Justin Theroux. Yes, you read that right. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

Last June, Heat published that Jennifer Aniston was furious with Courteney Cox for “joking around” too much with her ex-husband and actor, Justin. Cox apparently liked an Instagram post on Theroux’s timeline and it was considered to be the ‘final straw’ for Aniston.

The source close to the magazine revealed, “Everyone knows Jen came out of the marriage feeling royally messed around with, not to mention heartbroken. Jennifer Aniston is known to be pretty unforgiving when she feels wronged by a friend.”

Although when Gossip Cop checked the rumours with Aniston’s spokesperson and revealed that it was nothing more than a ‘fabrication’.

Jeniffer Aniston and Courteney Cox are still the best of friends and have always been there for each other through thick and thin.

With FRIENDS reunion on the cards, we can’t wait to see how their friendship has turned out over the years.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!