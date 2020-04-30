American rapper Jay-Z is not at all in the mood to let go the anonymous YouTube creator for using artificial intelligence and making him rap Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start the Fire and Hamlet’s To be or not to be.

Jay-Z has served a legal copyright notice on the YouTube channel which has led to the removal of fake videos.

According to the Guardian report, the anonymous creator known as vocal synthesis who makes these “deepfake” videos confirmed that the copyright was served by Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation. It read as saying, “This content unlawfully uses an AI to impersonate our client’s voice.”

However, the videos were restored by YouTube later and to confirm this Vocal Synthesis said, “The Jay-Z videos are back up now, and my copyright strike has been removed! I’m not sure exactly what happened; I guess either YouTube reversed its decision or Roc Nation dropped its claim. Thanks a lot to everyone who publicized this!’

The even more interesting part is that the YouTube creator responded to the copyright with a new video in which it used Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s video to say that the videos had no malicious purpose. The deepfake voices of Obama and Trump also say that they were disappointed that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have decided to bully a small YouTuber in this way.

Those who don’t know, deepfakes have been hugely controversial lately. California outlawed them already in 2018 and Facebook followed by banning them in January this year. Even P*rn hub has banned it because the technology is being used in the wrong way.

What are your thoughts on this?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!