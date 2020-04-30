Avengers: Endgame Trivia #36: Black Widow Almost Got A Funeral Like Iron Man!

In Avengers: Endgame, we lost two of our favourite superheroes, Iron Man and Black Widow. Played by Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, respectively, they were a part of MCU since the beginning. Watching them die in the movie was a heartbreak for all the fans.

It has been a year since Avengers: Endgame released, but fans aren’t getting over the events shown in it. In the film, RDJ’s Iron Man aka Tony Star gets a funeral but Black Widow doesn’t. Fans have always questioned the makers why didn’t they think it was important to have a proper farewell for Scarlett’s character.

What if we tell you that Black Widow almost got a proper funeral? You read it right! Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #36 is about this topic. The film’s writers revealed that Natasha Romanoff almost got proper funeral like Tony Stark but didn’t make it to the film.

A fan asked the writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, “@ComicBook @Russo_Brothers okay but where’s natasha’s funeral? Were there any plans to pay her any kind of tribute? #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty”.

To this, one of Avengers: Endgame writers, McFeely responded, “We tried a few things. We could never land on one that felt good enough (and that didn’t take you out of the moment in front of you). #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM”.

Read the tweet below:

We tried a few things. We could never land on one that felt good enough (and that didn't take you out of the moment in front of you). #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/5kEs9iySh1 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

But fans are still of the opinion that Black Widow should’ve also gotten a grand goodbye in Avengers: Endgame like Tony Stark. We wonder what the actors would say if they know fans are still upset over this thing.

This was our Avengers: Endgame trivia for today. We will share another interesting fact about the film tomorrow!

