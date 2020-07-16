Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has exhibited his talent in various films including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he played Electro. But what has been speculated many times and never happened is his entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now if the latest piece of news is to be believed then he is expected to be roped in for an X-men film.

Yes, you read that right. If everything falls into place in the ever expanding Marvel universe, we might get to see Jamie Foxx entering it. The actor is being considered for the role of Bishop. Sounds interesting right?

According to a report in We Got This Covered, while a stand-alone X-Men movie is not possible anytime soon, the foundation to it may be laid sooner. And for the same Jamie Foxx is considered to play Bishop. The character was earlier played by Omar Sy in the film Days Of Future Past.

Bishop has been a favourite character amongst the fans of the X-Men franchise for years now. He was introduced in 1991. Now with Jamie Foxx probably stepping in to play the character, the future of it seems very bright. While, Jamie has been rumoured to be associated with many roles under the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past, this seems to be the one which might turn out to be his breakthrough.

What are your thoughts on Jamie Foxx playing Bishop? Let us know in the comments section below.

