Fact-O-Meter: The Team Of The Shawshank Redemption Had To Search For Naturally Died Maggot For THIS Reason

How many fans of The Shawshank Redemption here? Almost everyone would be. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in lead roles, the film wasn’t just made to serve the purpose of entertainment but it unwrapped several philosophies of life in each scene.

Directed by Frank Darabont, the film is based on Stephen King’s Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Unfortunately, the gem of world cinema didn’t fare well commercially and there are several theories behind it. The first and foremost is, the niche treatment and the title in itself, was confusing back then. Nonetheless, in today’s times, the film is amongst the all-time greatest.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one of the most interesting facts related to this cult classic. There’s one character in the film named Brooks Hatlen. He played the role of an elderly prison librarian. He is shown with his beloved crow, Jake. There was a scene related to Brook’s crow which seems to be of negligible importance but the team had to take a bit pain to film it.

There’s one scene of Brook feeding a maggot to Jake, which was monitored by American Humane Society (AHS). AHS took an objection to make use of live maggot and kill the insect while filming the scene. So the society suggested the team of The Shawshank Redemption to use a naturally died maggot for the filming.

Thus, the crew had to search for a naturally dead maggot and complete the shoot of that particular scene.

