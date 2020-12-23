Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx says he wants to be remembered for the joy he spreads. Voice-acting in the new animated film Soul let him do just that.

Foxx has lent his voice for Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz, in Soul.

Talking about his character, Jamie Foxx said: “His dream is to one day play with (jazz legend) Dorothea Williams. It’s like a basketball player who wants to play in The Garden. I was born with a similar spark. I came out singing and telling jokes.”

“I just want to be remembered for the joy, man! I had to do a career day for my daughter. I introduced myself as the Deliverer of Sunshine. I create the smiles and give the joy,” Jamie Foxx added.

Soul has a star-studded voice cast that also includes Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs. The film arrives on December 25 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

