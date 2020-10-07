James Bond POLL: Tom Hardy Vs Henry Cavill Vs Harry Styles, Vote For The Best!

Everyone is waiting for the next James Bond movie. The COVID-19 pandemic led to delay of Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die for a year now. The film was supposed to hit the screens in April this year, but that didn’t happen. It is now pushed to 2021 release.

The reason everyone is stoked about this movie is that it will be the last appearance of Craig as 007. The actor has been playing this character since 2006. He started off as James Bond with the film Casino.

If you aren’t aware, several names have popped up to replace him as James Bond. The actors speculated to play 007 after No Time To Die are Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Harry Styles.

So far, no one knows who will be the next James Bond. But Koimoi conducted a poll in which we asked our followers to vote for the actor who they think will be the best 007 next. After all, it’s a role of responsibility, passion and requires lots of confidence.

Among, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Harry Styles, vote below for your favourite actor as next James Bond after Daniel Craig:

Polls Who is a perfect replacement of Daniel Craig as James Bond? Tom Hardy

Henry Cavill

Harry Styles View Results

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig recently gave good advice to whoever carries forward the mantle. He said,” “Don’t f–k it up” to the next actor.

Meanwhile, talking about the delay of the new 007 movie, the makers announced the news on their Instagram page recently. They wrote, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

Along with Daniel Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.

Who do you think should play the next 007 among Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill or Harry Styles? Let us know in the comments section below.

