J.K. Rowling Publishes First Chapter Of The Ickabog Online, Fans Rejoice!

Harry Potter has been one of the most read and watched fantasy drama franchise. Written by the acclaimed author J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter book series comprises of 7 parts. But this time, Rowling has made headlines for reasons other than Harry Potter. The author has finally published the first chapter of her much-awaited kids’ special book, The Ickabog.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, J.K. Rowling made the announcement in a series of 13 trial Tweets. Titled The Ickabog, the illustrated book’s first chapter will be available for free and can be read by fans online. Rowling has especially encouraged parents to read the book with their children amid the lockdown to keep them entertained.

However, taking to her Twitter handle J.K. Rowling warned her fans that the announcement that she was going to make or the new book in itself was NOT A SPIN-OFF TO THE HARRY POTTER Franchise. “I have a small announcement, but before I get started, I want to head off one possible source of confusion. THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF.”

Opening up about her journey of writing The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling’s tweet read, “Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called The Ickabog…. About The Ickabog The idea for The Ickabog came to me while I was still writing Harry Potter. I wrote most of a first draft in fits and starts between Potter books, intending to publish it after… I always meant to publish it, but after the last Potter was released I wrote two novels for adults and, after some dithering, decided to put those out next. Until very recently, the only people who’d heard the story of The Ickabog were my two younger children.”

While we can’t wait to lay our hands on yet another masterpiece by the author, do let us know your thoughts about reading her new book in our comments section below.

