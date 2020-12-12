The Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’, who is an Instagram influencer, has been sentenced 10 years of jail term, her lawyer said. She was arrested in October last year after her pictures went viral on social media. Read on to know what happened.

The Instagram star Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, has been sharing pictures of herself looking like Angelina Jolie’s zombie version. Reportedly, she shot to fame on social media by sharing these images and have garnered 486,000 followers.

While many saw this as a joke, she was nabbed on October 5, 2019, in Iran. Three other female Instagram influencers were also arrested along with her, reports Mail Online. Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad, who claims to have spoken to Tabar’s lawyer, said to the publication that the influencer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the grounds of “promoting public corruption.”

Alinejad also took to Twitter and shared the news. She wrote, “10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used makeup & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed.”

10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. pic.twitter.com/0QTzSv2c5v — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

The Iranian journalist also released a video urging Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie to help in getting Tabar released from the prison. In the video, she also alleged, “Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”

I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina.

Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid pic.twitter.com/Z5Y8yMsY76 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

At the time when Sahar Tabar was arrested, Tasnim news agency reported that she was charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption.

Back in 2017, the report also stated that the Instagram star underwent 50 surgeries to make her look like the Hollywood actor. However, the look was mostly achieved through make-up and editing.

