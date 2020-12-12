It isn’t long ago that Ray Fisher calling out his Justice League director Joss Whedon dominated all the possible headlines. Later looking at the intensity of the situation, Warner Bros put up an inquiry in the claims that Whedon was abusive. It turns out, five months down the line, the inquiry has been concluded with ‘remedial actions’ taken, and even Fisher has confirmed the same. Below is all you need to know about the same.

To brush up your memory, Justice League was originally being directed by Zack Snyder, who had to step down due to a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was appointed as the new director. Five months ago when the buzz around Snyder cut became intense, Ray Fisher who plays Cyborg in the film decided to call out Whedon in a long post. He withdrew his support from him and called his behaviour abusive and claimed that he was toxic on the sets of the film.

Now as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the inquiry that was set up in the matter that involved Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon has concluded. Warner Bros announced this in a statement on Friday night. The studio just revealed that the remedial actions have been taken. “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the statement read without talking about any further details.

Following the same, Ray Fisher also took to Twitter to confirm the news and put for his POV. He wrote, “The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: – The investigation of Justice League is now complete. – It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.). And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): ‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’”

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: – The investigation of Justice League is now complete. – It has lead to remedial action.

Ray Fisher added, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E.”

Ray Fisher will reprise Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League now. With the accusations five months ago, the actor had shown his full support to Snyder Cut.

