It has been a long time we have not visited the Westeros and no matter the finale left us disheartened; there is no doubt that the kingdom will always hold a place in our hearts. After announcing House Of The Dragon, a prequel spin-off to the Game Of Thrones, HBO lit the torch of hope again. While we all know Paddy Considine is already confirmed to play a part, the latest report says that the next to enter the world of dragons is Matt Smith. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

The pre-production on HBO’s House Of The Dragon has begun in full swing. Till now we have seen Paddy being confirmed to play King Viserys. Not just that, the makers even announced the production on with the graphic illustration of dragons that we will get to see in the show. This is all getting very exciting, and Matt, who is still basking in the glory of The Crown has taken the excitement a notch higher.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Matt Smith has joined House Of The Dragon to play Daemon Targaryen. The actor was in active talks for over the past few months, but the thing only got confirmed now. As per the portal, Daemon is described as the “younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragon rider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Matt Smith has joined Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arky to be the new entrants in the cast. Cooke is roped in to play Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. As for D’Arky, she will be seen playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider.

Not just Matt Smith’s entry, but the director helming the show are also announced. House of The Dragon will be directed by Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel and Greg Yaitanes. They join GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who’ll helm the pilo. Miguel will also be the showrunner with Ruan Condel.

Starring Matt Smith and Paddy Considine in the lead, House Of The Dragon goes on floors in 2021 and will hit the screens sometime in 2022.

