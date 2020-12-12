Friends is an evergreen show that would remain everyone’s favourite no matter how hard the new shows make us laugh. The show features Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Ever wonder what is the net worth of the cast members of this cult show? If yes, read the article because, in this article, we will reveal the net worth of the cast members of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston is the richest among the cast members. The actress appeared in many commercially hit films like The Break-Up”, “Horrible Bosses”, “Murder Mystery” and more. The net worth of the actress is estimated at $300 million.

Courteney Cox:

Courteney Cox, who is a close friend to Jennifer Aniston’s net worth is estimated $150 million. The Friends star not only did she star in “Cougar Town” for six years, but she’s also had her hands in various film and TV projects since. The actress also shares a production company, Coquette Productions with her ex-husband David Arquette.

Matthew Perry:

After Friends ended, Perry was still seen on many TV shows and movies. Along with that, he also knows how to flip a house for a lot of money. Speaking about net worth, Matthew Perry has a whopping $120 million.

Lisa Kudrow:

We hope you liked our recent article on Phoebe Buffay in which we discussed some of her most hilarious scenes in Friends. The actress was also seen in films like “The Girl on the Train”, “Long Shot”, and “Booksmart.” According to radio.com, Lisa has an estimated net worth of $90 million.

David Schwimmer:

Apart from Friends, David was seen as Robert Kardashian on “American Crime Story.” He also appeared on the reboot of “Will & Grace”. David Schwimmer has an estimated net worth of $85 million.

Matt LeBlanc:

Joey is certainly one of the most popular characters of Friends. Matt LeBlanc was also seen playing Joey in not so popular spin-off of Friends, named Joey. After which he starred on “Episodes” for five seasons as well. The actor has a whopping net worth of $80 million.

Well, that a lot of information in just 30 seconds, right? If you get the reference right, you are a true fan! The data was taken from radio.com. What’s your take on Friends’ cast’s net worth details? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

