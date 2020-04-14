Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’ Role Details In Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 is still very much away from even getting commenced but the rumours around it have already turned this into a hot product in the industry. This would make this film a first Fox project to be made under the Marvel & Disney banner.

Fans of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine were pretty satisfied with the end he got in Logan but yes everyone wants to see him claw his way in yet another movie. Say no more, because we finally could see him make a comeback in Deadpool 3.

We all remember the glimpse of Wolverine we got towards the of Deadpool 2 and Deadpool asked him to say “Yes” whenever Wade calls him back. It seems it’s time when we’ll finally see both of them together, yes for a small amount of time but at least they’ll finally unite. How do you ask? Here’s how.

A report published in wegotthiscovered.com states, “Sources who said Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood, National Treasure 3 is in the works and Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2, all of which are now confirmed – Marvel want to include a scene in Deadpool 3 where the title character encounters and kills off Fox’s X-Men. The idea would be to have a number of the original actors return in their roles for a cameo, and though no one is confirmed just yet, one person that they’d like to get back is Jackman’s Wolverine.”

The report also added, “This would just be a quick scene played mostly for laughs and not only would it fit in with the wild and wacky tone of the Deadpool series, but it would also establish that these versions of the X-Men no longer exist.”

Deadpool 3 is yet to be officially announced but Waititi, who made his mark directing Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is reportedly a prime contender for the third film of the franchise, which brings back Reynolds as the maverick superhero.

In October 2019, Reese and Wernick, who penned the first two films, said that they had a script in development for Deadpool 3 but we’re waiting for approval from Marvel Studios to begin production.

Reynolds had mentioned on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Deadpool 3 is in the works last December.

Waititi won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”, thereby becoming the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar.

