The one thing we eagerly wait for during any awards show ceremony is Celebs fashion at the Red Carpet. This year’s Golden Globes red carpet was full of sparkle and daring fashion choices. Among them, the one who stole everyone’s thunder was 23-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Beautiful Boy.

Timothée Chalamet has been winning hearts and minds (and a lot of awards) all over the world thanks to his performances in Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet, who broke into the mainstream movie scene last year for his leading role as Elio in Call Me By Your Name, has quickly become known for taking fashion risks on the red carpet during his rise to fame. From flowered suits to all-white looks, Chalamet isn’t just asserting himself as an incredibly talented actor. He is now our favourite bold AF fashion muse.

At the Golden Globes red carpet, he just outdid himself with his best swoon-worthy look yet! He wore all black to the Golden Globes as many men do. You know, it was a predictable enough look for the red carpet. Black pants, black shirt, black shoes — until, BAM!, a (black glittery) sequin harness appears to steal the show. (Just google what harness is and for what it is used for *blink blink*)

Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton is behind Chalamet’s certified lewk. The brand LV, reportedly claim the harness isn’t actually a harness but an “embroidered bib”. Chalamet accessorized his harness-clad outfit with all Cartier jewellery, from his bracelets to his cufflinks. He brought his mother, Nicole Flender, as his date and together they were without question the coolest mom and son duo to step foot inside the Golden Globes. That he chose to bring his mom to the big event is no surprise either as he brought her to the Oscars last year when he was nominated for his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name.

momma !

With every new look, Chalamet is also making a habit of challenging the boundaries of traditional masculinity. While many male actors stick to predictable black tuxes for award shows, Chalamet has proven himself as someone who experiments with masculine style. Sequins and flowers aren’t run-of-the-mill fashion for celebrity men, but Chalamet is ushering in a needed change and challenging the “rules” of masculinity. If that isn’t sexy, I don’t know what is.

The actor will most likely ride this momentum to Oscar night in February. His royal Netflix drama The King will premiere later this year, and he’ll close out 2019 with one of the most anticipated movies: Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which he’s currently filming. He’s on Instagram (@tchalamet), Twitter (@RealChalamet) but sadly not on snap chat.

