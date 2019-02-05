Here’s When How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Will Release In India!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the third instalment in the animated film franchise, will release in India on March 22.

According to a statement, the third part of the film franchise by Universal Pictures International and DreamWorks Animation will release across the country in 2D, 3D and IMAX.

It will open in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Writer-director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast, with Jay Baruchel reprising his role of Hiccup, for the last instalment in the series.

The film is produced by Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold.

Lewis said: “It is such a thrill to make an adventure that is equal parts sincere and epic – one that helps an audience feel such a gamut of emotions.”

The voice cast also includes names like America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig and F. Murray Abraham.

