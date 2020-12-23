Hailee Steinfeld who is debuting with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton is finally breaking her silence on her role in the series. The 24-year-old will be seen playing the character of Kate Bishop.

Both Hailee and Jeremy were spotted shooting in NYC quite a few times and their pictures went crazy viral on the internet.

Now, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld finally spilled the beans on her role in Hawkeye and shooting with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. “I can’t wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways,” Hailee said.

“She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof,” Hailee explains talking about her role in the series.

“It’s really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It’s given me a reason to stay with it,” Hailee Steinfeld added. Talking about the directors Rhys Thomas and Bert bernie, the actress continued, “I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life.”

Hailee continued, “I’m just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

Meanwhile, in the beginning of December, Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted shooting near New York City subway station. The 23-year-old singer was wearing a purple sweatsuit and paired it with a long checkered trench coat and donned a ponytail with the attire.

Jeremy on the other hand wore a casual sweatshirt along with a brown coat and paired it with blue jeans and boots. There’s nothing revealed yet about the storyline and fans are waiting for the series to air as soon as possible.

Aren’t y’all excited for Hailee Steinfeld’s debut in MCU? Tell us in the comments below.

