Guns N’ Roses’ Bassist Duff McKagan Chooses Brad Pitt For His Biopic & SLAMS Rami Malek’s Bohemian Rhapsody

Guns N’ Roses’ bassist Michael Andrew ‘Duff’ McKagan who is also known as Duff ‘Rose’ McKagan chooses Brad Pitt for his biopic & slammed Bohemian Rhapsody. He was with the band for twelve long years.

Though Rami Malek’s flawless portrayal of Freddie Mercury may have won him an Academy Award, there was a certain section of audience which criticised the much-loved film on the grounds of inaccuracy.

Duff McKagan was recently interviewed by Louder in which he opened up about many-a-things including which Hollywood actor will play him in his Biopic and also why he doesn’t like Queen’s biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

On being asked about the recent trend of ‘rock’ biopics, he said, “I don’t know. I kind of like to have my memories of those people unsullied. I am a huge Queen fan, so I saw Bohemian Rhapsody and if it had been a blank screen with two hours of Queen’s music I’d have loved it, but there were some obvious factual inaccuracies that I could have pointed out. But I don’t want to be that guy. I’ve seen The Dirt, too, and it kind of captured the darkness of the 80s Sunset Strip scene. I’m going to watch the Elton John one when it comes out and I’ve got Lords Of Chaos on my watchlist. But, really, I spend my whole life in rock and roll – I’d rather read a history book.”

He was also asked, he would choose which actor to play him in his biopic, he said, “Brad Pitt. Who else? Come on! I’m joking. I don’t know, I don’t think about stuff like that… so let’s just keep it at Brad Pitt.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!