Golden Globes 2020: From Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker To Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Check Out The Winners’ List

2020 started on a high note with Golden Globes 2020 kickstarting yesterday. The who’s who of Hollywood gathered below one roof to celebrate the industry and take away some awards for their hard work. From Joker star Joaquin Phoenix to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Bradd Pitt, we saw many talented stars bag awards for their performance in the past year.

Besides this, Golden Globes was all about the discussion on important topics. It consisted of climate change talk, drunken speeches, and many big surprises. The award for Best Picture went to Sam Mendes’s 1917 while Renée Zellweger bagged the award for the best actress for Judy. Joaquin Phoenix managed to beat Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win the best actor award for Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix even gave a memorable speech on the stage where he talked about climate change issues and asked celebrities to use their private jets less often. Chernobyl, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood too took away prestigious awards.

Check out the list of The Golden Globes winners:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917 – Winner

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl – Winner

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – Winner

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag – Winner

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – Winner

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge used her Golden Globe-winning moment to thank former US President Barack Obama for praising her show, which featured in Obama’s list of favourite movies and TV shows of 2019.

She said, “Personally, I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said, adding: “And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. And if you don’t get that joke, watch season one of ‘Fleabag’ really, really quickly! Thank you so much.”

