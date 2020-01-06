Golden Globes 2020: From Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker To Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Check Out The Winners’ List

2020 started on a high note with Golden Globes 2020 kickstarting yesterday. The who’s who of Hollywood gathered below one roof to celebrate the industry and take away some awards for their hard work. From Joker star Joaquin Phoenix to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Bradd Pitt, we saw many talented stars bag awards for their performance in the past year.
Besides this, Golden Globes was all about the discussion on important topics. It consisted of climate change talk, drunken speeches, and many big surprises. The award for Best Picture went to Sam Mendes’s 1917 while Renée Zellweger bagged the award for the best actress for Judy. Joaquin Phoenix managed to beat Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win the best actor award for Joker.
Joaquin Phoenix even gave a memorable speech on the stage where he talked about climate change issues and asked celebrities to use their private jets less often. Chernobyl, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood too took away prestigious awards.
Check out the list of The Golden Globes winners:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917 – Winner
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl – Winner
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – Winner
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag – Winner
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – Winner
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge used her Golden Globe-winning moment to thank former US President Barack Obama for praising her show, which featured in Obama’s list of favourite movies and TV shows of 2019.
She said, “Personally, I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said, adding: “And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. And if you don’t get that joke, watch season one of ‘Fleabag’ really, really quickly! Thank you so much.”
