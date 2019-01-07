Golden Globes 2019: The Golden Globes have ushered in the beginning of a new awards-show season, with feature films including Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Roma winning top prizes.

This year’s award show felt a little off pacing-wise, but there weren’t too many surprising wins or losses. Bohemian Rhapsody won top prizes, including Best Picture — Drama and Best Actor — Motion Picture, Drama for star Rami Malex. Alfonso Cuaron took home Best Director — Motion Picture for his work on Netflix’s Roma, Christian Bale won for Best Actor — Motion Picture, Drama, for his work in Vice. One of the few surprising awards for the evening went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won for Best Animated Feature. The other surprise was Glenn Close winning the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her work in The Wife instead of the favored Lady Gaga for A Star is Born.

Winners and losses aside, the 2019 Golden Globes were a big moment for superhero movies and Hollywood celebrating diversity. Black Panther, Marvel’s first cinematic instalment with a black actor in the lead role, earned a nomination for Best Picture, reigniting a conversation about superhero films as potential awards-show contenders in major categories. Crazy Rich Asians, the comedy that drew praise for its Asian-centric cast, also earned a nomination for Best Picture in the musical and comedy category. Although both lost, co-host Sandra Oh started off the evening by calling attention to the level of diversity at this year’s awards.

The Golden Globes doesn’t just honor films, though. Television series like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Bodyguard, Killing Eve, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace all received nominations. Darren Criss won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his celebrated work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and The Americans won Best TV Drama for its final season.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture, Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

Nominees:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“A Star Is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Nominees:

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Nominees:

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best Actress in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Nominees:

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Nominees:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Best Support Actress in a Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Nominees:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Nominees:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Foreign Film: Roma

Nominees:

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Nominees:

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Nominees:

“A Quiet Place”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song: “Shallow,” A Star is Born

Nominees:

“All The Stars”

“Girl in the Movies”

“Requiem for a Private War”

“Revelation”

“Shallow”

Best Screenplay: Green Book

Nominees:

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Vice”

“Green Book”

Best TV Drama: The Americans

Nominees:

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“The Americans”

“Pose”

Best Actor in a Television Series, Music or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Nominees:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who is America?”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, The Bodyguard

Nominees:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Nominees:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Nominees:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Nominees:

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Nominees:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Nominees:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daiel Bruhl, “Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominees:

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method

Nominees:

“Barry”

“Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Limited TV Series or Movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Nominees:

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

“Escape from Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

