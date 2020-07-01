Gigi Hadid Has The PERFECT Solution To Hide Your Baby-Bump & All Mommies-To-Be, Note This Down!

In May this year, Gigi Hadid had confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, when the host congratulated the supermodel she had responded in affirmative. “Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so…,” she had said.

However, since then Gigi Hadid hasn’t spoken much about her pregnancy, which changed recently when she opened up about her baby bump while integrating with a fan on social media. “How do you not have a tummy? I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge! You look great though,” a fan asked Gigi in the comments section on Instagram.

To that she replied, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story haha – wishing you the best.”

Meanwhile, in the same conversation with Jimmy Falling, Gigi Hadid had also opened up about the kind of cravings she has during her pregnancy. “My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel every day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel,” she had said.

Ever since the beginning of the lockdown, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been staying at Gigi’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania, and have Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid for company. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on and off relationship since 2015. However, with their current equation we are sure all is well.

