Leonardo DiCaprio Goes On A Lunch Date With Girlfriend Camila Morrone But It's Hard To Recognize Him With Hoodie, Mask & A Baseball Cap On

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most renowned actors in the world. The Shutter Island actor has done some incredible work in the west including movies like Titanic, The Revenant, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to name a few.

Leonardo DiCaprio had gone on a lunch date with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Malibu and pictures of the same are going viral.

Leonardo DiCaprio looks unrecognizable with a black three-fourth, hoodie, cap and mask to cover the face. Leo and Camila were spotted at a famous Japanese restaurant named Nobu.

Yes, this is the same place which Kylie Jenner talks about in her stories. Not just the beauty mogul, Justin Bieber, Bradley Cooper and David Beckham are often visitors of this Japanese eatery.

Camila wore a bomber jacket and paired it with boyfriend jeans. She also wore a mask and kept her hair open. Take a look at the pictures featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and her girlfriend here:

29.06 | Leonardo DiCaprio e Camila Morrone em Malibu pic.twitter.com/fG3QFULYmy — News DiCaprio (@NewsDiCaprio) June 30, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila started dating in 2017 and have been together ever since.

It was this year at Oscars when they made it official on the red carpet by walking together. Interestingly, Camila Morrone has met Leo’s mother also and she wants them to marry as soon as possible.

Tell us in the comments section below on what do you think of Leonardo DiCaprio’s gangster look. Ha Ha!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!