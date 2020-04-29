Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston remain a rare combination but the duo have been ‘FRIENDS’ for long. They have had night outs, movie dates, dinner dates together but what’s most important is that The Morning Show actress helped the Rare singer get over ex-flame Justin Bieber. While the rest remains history, a recent video dealing with the two is viral, and we can’t get our eyes off it!

An old interview of Selena Gomez taking the classic FRIENDS quiz is now doing the rounds, where the actress in the blink of an eye answers questions related to Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) but gets stuck while answering questions related to her favourite FRIENDS character Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, her BFF.

“This is embarrassing… you guys got me hard ones,” Selena could be heard saying multiple times in the quiz with Interview Magazine, as she manages to get 9 correct answers in a row.

However, the difficulty begins with ‘What is Rachel’s actual favourite movie?’

‘Weekend at Bernies,’ she finally gets it after thinking for some time.

The next one comes in as another roadblock when the question reads, ‘Who buys Rachel’s hairless cat. What is its name?’

‘Gunther,’ the actress gets that one quick while she stumbles on the latter question. “Oh gosh…. Whiskers? Okay, okay, okay!” And there she gets that one correct too!

We had a lot of fun watching the actress nailing the quiz and being so candid at it all! Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Selena recently released her single ‘Boyfriend’ which is being praised all over.

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, is soon coming up with the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion episode along with her entire squad.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!