Zoe Saldana is one of the hottest Hollywood stars and the actress never fails to impress her fans with her sultry photos. Zoe, who has been a part of many hit films including Marvel films and Avatar, recently posted a topless throwback photo which is rising the temperature.

In the picture, we can see Zeo smiling as she poses for a topless photo. the actress has let her hair down in curls while showing off her tattoo. Zoe captioned the image as, “Pre-everything…” Zoe pressed her thumb on her lips and looked absolutely hot in the picture.

As soon as Zoe posted the picture, the fans went frenzy and dropped hearty comments on her post. Many of the netizens even compared Zoe to Beyonce, while some appreciated her tattoo. One user went on to write, “The most amazing gal in all the land!!!” while another wrote, “Amazing body and hair, keep up, that is what we call beauty inside and out.”

On the work front, Zoe was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. The actress essays the character of Gamora in the Marvel universe films. The actress will be next seen in another big franchise film – Star Trek 4. The film also stars Chris Pine and Karl Urban in pivotal roles.

