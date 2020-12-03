Johnny Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise came as a shock to all his fans. The decision came after the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor lost the libel case against The Sun after Amber Heard provided them the evidence. The role of Grindelwald has now been signed by Mads Mikkelsen.

Advertisement

Yes, a while ago, we reported the news of Mads stepping into Depp’s shoes for the character of Grindelwald and his fans are excited as ever.

Advertisement

Talking to EW, Mad Mikkelsen revealed, “We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own.”

Talking about stepping into Depp’s version of Grindelwald, Mikkelsen mentioned that he ‘wants to find some links’ to play the role ‘so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.’

Talking about the opportunity to be a part of such a successful franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, Mad Mikkelsen said, “Super interesting and nice.” Acknowledging the situation, he added that it comes under ‘sad circumstances’.

Sharing the news of exit from Warner Bros, Johnny Depp penned a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

Depp continued, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

Do y’all think Mads Mikkelsen can nail Johnny Depp’s role from Fantastic Beasts 3? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Still Loves Her Ex-Hubby Liam Hemsworth, Reasons Her Malibu House Fire House Behind The Split

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube