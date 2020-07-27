Fact-O-Meter: Remember Good Will Hunting’s Park Bench Graced By Matt Damon & Robin Williams? It Served THIS Purpose Post Williams’ Death

Whenever we crave for some good old school stuff of cinema, it’s hard to skip Good Will Hunting from the list. Featuring Matt Damon and Robin Williams in the lead, the film released in 1997 but still holds its magic.

Good Will Hunting is not actually a feel-good film but there are several philosophies of life layered in each scene, that leaves us satisfied. It’s a story about Will Hunting played by Matt Damon, who is unaware of being a Mathematics genius. Professor Gerald (Stellan Skarsgård) identifies his potential and tries to help him. Gerald finds it difficult to control Will’s complex persona and anger issues so he introduces the genius to Dr Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

The film is a beautiful journey of how Dr Sean transforms a compassionless man into an empathetic person by tapping his unheard side comprising of tragic past.

In Good Will Hunting, there’s one scene filmed at Boston Public Garden where both Will and Dr Sean indulge in a conversation sitting on a bench. That one scene is considered to be such an iconic one that after Williams death in 2014, it served as an impromptu memorial site for his fans and followers.

Robin Williams’ closed associates and fans left flowers, letters and several other items on the bench, as a tribute to the great actor. Interestingly, even a petition was passed to build a statue on that particular location in Williams’ memory, as per IMDb.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting also features Ben Affleck and Minnie Driver in key roles.

