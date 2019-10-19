Eva Longoria Takes Parenting Tips From BFF Victoria Beckham!

Actress Eva Longoria says her friend and designer Victoria Beckham is her go-to person for parenting advice.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress has been friends with the former “Spice Girl” for many years. Eva, 44, welcomed her first child – son Santiago – last year, and since then, she has turned to mother-of-four Victoria many times for parenting advice.

“Victoria is the first person I turn to. She has kids that have been through all the stages. She gets it, she does the juggle. She’s there for me whenever I need advice. Eva told The Sun Online.

“We have playdates and the best thing is that Harper is a great babysitter. She adores my little Santi.”

Victoria has sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper, eight, with husband former Manchester United footballer husband David Beckham. The couple has been married for over 20 years. David and Victoria are two of the most followed international celebs on Instagram, as the former has a whopping 58.7 Million followers on Instagram. Whereas, Victoria has a healthy 27 Million followers on the photo-sharing app.

