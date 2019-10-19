Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who will next be seen onscreen in “Satellite Shankar” four years after his debut film “Hero” disappointed at the box-office, believes in the maxim “apna time aayega”.

“I have been through a lot and everybody who is present over here knows that. It has been a tough journey but as they say, ‘apna time aayega’ (my time will come),” said Sooraj, on looking forward to the future even as he struggles with an ongoing court case over the suicide of his ex-girlfriend Jiah Khan.

Sooraj was interacting with media at the trailer launch of “Satellite Shankar” alongwith co-actor Megha Akash, film’s director Irfan Kamal and producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde on Thursday in Mumbai.

In the film, Sooraj plays a happy-go-lucky soldier who is called Satellite Shankar. All he wants in return for his service to the country is a leave to visit his mother. When he finally gets time off, Shankar goes on an epic road trip to his hometown and gets entangled in one adventure after another on the way.

“This film is about a soldier who wants to meet his mother and it’s about what situations he faces in different parts of India after he begins his journey. For this film, we have travelled from Himachal Pradesh to Kerala and we went by road to shoot the film. I have never seen our country like this before. So, I hope I get films like this in future too, and I hope we get the opportunity to make ‘Satellite Shankar 2′ if this film does well,” Sooraj said.

Sooraj is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2015 film, in “Hero” opposite Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. Talking about the four years when he had no work, Sooraj said: “It is not only about actors, nobody wants to sit at home for four years. I tried doing a lot of films. In fact, I even shot for one or two films but they got shelved.”

Directed by Irfan Kamal, “Satellite Shankar” is slated for a November 15 release.

