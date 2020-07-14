Empire Fame Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Empire fame Bryshere Gray has fallen in to trouble as the actor has been arrested. The move comes after his wife alleged that he assaulted and even strangled her. The arrest is confirmed by the Goodyear police department and below are all the details you would want to know.

Bryshere Gray known for his character in Empire, was arrested by the police in the early morning on Monday. As reported it was said that the Arizona city officers received a call from a woman who claimed to have been assaulted for a long-time. She named Gray as her husband.

As per the report in USA Today, the call was made by the person, whom Bryshere Gray’s wife approached for help at a gas station. According to the police, the woman was bruised and she informed them that she was choked to a point where she lost consciousness.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated. As for Bryshere Gray, the actor did not come out of the house when officers asked him to. Goodyear’s Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT had to interfere. Around 7:00 am on Monday, the actor surrendered and was arrested.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the actor is been arrested. Empire fame Bryshere Gray was also arrested when his temporary license plate did not match with his Rolls Royce. Bryshere plays Hakeem Lyon in the Empire which has seen a six-season run by now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!