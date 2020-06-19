Emma Heming Willis Rings In Her 42nd Birthday With Hubby Bruce Willis, His Ex-Wife Demi Moore & Daughter Rumer

Hollywood star Bruce Willis’s fans were in for surprise this morning as the actor’s wife Emma Heming ringed in her 42nd birthday in style. Following which she shared some adorable clicks from their home at Idaho. Joining the occasion was also Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore along with daughter Rumer Willis.

Emma Heming along with the pictures on Instagram had a caption that read, ” It really was a happy birthday for me”

As one gets to see in the picture, Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and their family along with Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer can be seen happily posing for the camera on the beautiful backdrop of a cottage surrounded by woods.

In the second picture shared by Emma Heming Willings, one gets to see the birthday girl all set to cut the cake placed on a small table, with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore clapping their hands.

For those unversed, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in 1987, however, the couple announced their divorce in 2000. The Armageddon actor in 2009 married his current wife Emma Heming Willis.

On the work front, Bruce Willis has three film projects under his belt in the form of Breach, Open Source, and also Midnight In The Switchgrass.

