Will Smith REVEALS Divorce With First Wife Sheree Fletcher Was The Worst Thing Of His Adult Life

Will Smith is undeniably one of the biggest and most sought-after stars of the West. While the actor is happily married to Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997, he was earlier married to Sheree Zampino for 3 years and has a son Trey with her. Smith however had a rather painful divorce with Sheree after he met Jada.

While the actor is happily married now, he in a recent interview with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that his divorce with first wife Sheree Zampino was the worst thing of his adult life. But what’s more, is that Will states that the divorce made him feel like an absolute failure.

Yes, you read that! Will Smith made this confession on wife Jada Pinkett Simth’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk’s Father’s Day episode. In a Facebook clip shared by People, the couple discussed what it means to be a father and Will Smith’s divorce with Sheree when their son, Trey was all but a toddler.

In the clip, Jada is heard saying, “I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father.”

The Aladdin star replied to this saying, “With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are proud parents to two children; son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!