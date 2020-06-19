The black lives matter movement post-George Floyd’s killing is bringing a sort of revolution across the globe. It’s good to see, several celebs and renowned figures actively participating in the movement. Recently, pop-singer Selena Gomez too took to social media and penned a heartfelt note.

The Rare singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a kind of tribute to the black community. Selena Gomez shared a collage comprising of people, she had communication with. She thanked them for the effort of uplifting the voices of the black.

Selena wrote, “I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not.”

“We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over,” she continued.

Check out the complete post below:

Meanwhile, recently Selena Gomez admitted that there was a time in her life when fame “got out of control” and gossip was “killing” her. Gomez opened up about dealing with media scrutiny from the time she was a teen during a conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

