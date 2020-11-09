The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honoring the best in global music is available to stream on Voot Select and will be aired shortly on Vh1 India with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted the ceremony.

Gaga, who went into the EMA with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for “’Popstar.” The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP.”

Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award at the EMA, however. Coldplay won best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won best collaboration for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj.

David Guetta, who won best electronic at the EMA, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honor.

For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.

Armaan Malik won the ‘Best India Act’ for his pop single ‘Control’ at the ceremony defeating the likes of Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep

Here are the list of winners from the ceremony

Best Video

Billie Eilish — everything i wanted

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

DJ Khaled feat. Drake — “Popstar” — WINNER

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga — WINNER

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS — “Dynamite” — WINNER

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Best India Act

Armaan Malik – Control – WINNER

Kaam Bhaari – Mohabbat

Siri x Sez On The Beat – My Jam

Divine – Chal Bombay

Prabh Deep – Chitta

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo — “Intentions”

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa” — WINNER

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato — “I’m Ready”

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix — WINNER

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS — WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat — WINNER

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS — WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G — WINNER

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay — WINNER

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B — WINNER

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta — WINNER

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams — WINNER

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”

David Guetta & Sia — “Let’s Love”

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”

H.E.R. — “I Can’t Breathe” — WINNER

Jorja Smith — “By Any Means”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD — WINNER

Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON — The Live — WINNER

J Balvin — Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land — Around The World

Little Mix — UNCancelled

Maluma — Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

