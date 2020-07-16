Ellen DeGeneres Stuck In Yet Another Controversy, Accused Of Being A Part Of Child Trafficking Operation!

Ellen DeGeneres is under the radar and the reasons aren’t very pleasing. It seems that the US host has become a target and a daily tabloid material. After criticism from her old employees and guests, her personal life was dragged. Rumours had it that her and wife Portia de Rossi’s marriage was at the ‘breaking point.’ Now, Ellen is accused of child trafficking.

Yes, you heard that right. It all began with The Ellen Show host partnering with a retail company, Mayfair. She even has designed a customized pillow for them. It is was being sold at $10,000 (INR 7.52 lakhs) on the website.

Mayfair has previously been accused of using its high-priced items as a front for a child trafficking operation. Not just Ellen DeGeneres’ pillow, some other items involved storage cabinets priced between $12,699.99 and $14,499.99 (INR 9.54-10.9 lakhs).

Now, with Ellen DeGeneres’ partnership, the US host has been accused of being a part of the human trafficking too. For the unversed, ED Ellen DeGeneres collection was launched in 2015. It was a joint venture between her and CEO of Burch Creative Capital, Christopher Burch. She listed some of her customized products on their catalogue.

Mayfair has currently unlisted all of the products from Ellen’s collection. But this isn’t the first time that a celebrity has been dragged into the Mayfair conspiracy. Previously, Tom Hanks in 2016 was accused of having an involvement too!

Meanwhile, for long there had been rumours around The Ellen DeGeneres Show getting cancelled. It happened after she was accused of mean behaviour. Nikkie de Jagger and DeGeneres’ bodyguard have previously called her out for mean behaviour. However, the producers of the show rubbished these claims.

All of this is said to have a huge impact on her personal life with wife Portia de Rossi.

