Along With Groot, Vin Diesel To Play THIS Superhero In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Every Marvel fan knows that Vin Diesel is a part of MCU as Groot. He voices the superhero tree in MCU’s Guardians of The Galaxy. Groot is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Bloodshot actor enjoys it to the fullest.

But what if Vin enters MCU as a live-action superhero? Won’t that be exciting? Considering his filmography, we all know he has the potential to play a superhero. But what if along with voicing Groot, the Furious 7 actor also appears on the screen? Looks like it’s going to happen soon.

It was earlier reported in 2018 that Vin Diesel will appear as Black Bolt in the film, Inhumans. The script was supposed to be penned by Black Panther’s co-writer Joe Robert Cole. But it got delayed and the film was pushed to July 2019 until it was stalled completely. Now, Bounding Into Comics reported that project Inhumans is back on the tables of Marvel Studios.

As per the report, Vin Diesel is still considered to play Black Bolt. So if that happens, we will finally get to see the actor making a visible entry in the MCU.

However, these are just speculations for now. Neither Marvel nor the actor has confirmed the same. Currently, MCU has a lot in their plate already. With Black Widow’s release date pushed ahead, shooting of several films and TV series stalled due to pandemic; they have to make sure all of this is complete.

Do you want to see Vin Diesel as Black Bold in MCU? Let us know in the comments below.

