Dune NEW Look: Timothée Chalamet & Josh Brolin Are The New Action Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed!

Last month, we got to see the first few looks of the upcoming sci-fi film, Dune. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. A few hours ago, the actors shared a new still featuring Chalamet and Brolin.

Both Josh Brolin and Timothée Chalamet shared the still on their Instagram pages. Their characters are having some adventure in a desert and we can only find out once the film is out. The Call Me By Your Name actor captioned the still, “🌒DUNE🌘”. The Avengers: Endgame actor left a comment on the post saying, “MY BROTHER!!! ❤️❤️❤️”.

Josh Brolin also shared this new Dune still and wrote, “DUNE. ⚔️ —”. On his post, Timothée Chalamet commented with a name which can be assumed as Josh’s character name in the film. Chalamet wrote, “🖤GURNEY HALLECK🖤”.

Dune is a cinematic adaptation of the book of the same name by Frank Herbert. The film is helmed by Denis Villeneuve. He first unveiled this new still on Empire Magazine.

About the same, the director said, “It’s Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he’s mesmerised by it. He has a strange feeling of being home. There’s a lot of action at this specific moment, and [it’s] one of the scenes in the movie that I’m starting to get pretty proud of.”

Director Davi Lynch first made the film on Dune novel in 1984. However, it didn’t work well. A few weeks ago, the filmmaker said that he has no interest in watching the latest version of this science fiction film.

Dune will hit the screens on December 18, 2020.

