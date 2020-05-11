In April amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, ABC had hosted the first volume of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ with an intention to entertain the Disney fans from all over the world. In Part 2, organised on Sunday night, many performances mesmerized the audience. However, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast” was the highlight of the show.

So much so that many fans took to Twitter to heap praises on the world-renowned singers. Check them out:

I swear… Jennifer Hudson and John Legend were meant to sing Disney songs. PERFECTION 💥 #DisneySingalong pic.twitter.com/mCEbViyTwt — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) May 11, 2020

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson Beauty And The Beast together #DisneySingalong pic.twitter.com/YEEcNswDt5 — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) May 10, 2020

OMG @johnlegend and jennifer Hudson- that was incredible! Still shaking! — doc lissa (@docmomlissa) May 11, 2020

OMG @AmericanIdol #disneyfamilysingalong can we vote for Jennifer Hudson And JohnLegend — Ramona Benson (@RamonaBenson15) May 10, 2020

Before the performance, Jennifer Hudson had taken onto Twitter to inform her followers about her gig with John Legend and even wish everyone on Mother’s Day. She wrote, “Be sure to watch @johnlegend and I sing beauty and the beast on @abcnetwork disney sing -a- long ! Happy Mother’s Day to all you amazing mothers out there !!!!!!”

Be sure to watch @johnlegend and I sing beauty and the beast on @abcnetwork disney sing -a- long ! Happy Mother’s Day to all you amazing mothers out there !!!!!! https://t.co/wNIav343sR — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 10, 2020

Other performances from the show included, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt’s version of “A Whole New World,” Rebel Wilson’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls”, Halsey’s “Part Of Your World”, Shakira’s “Try Everything” and Josh Gad’s “When I Am Older.”

Those who performed in the previous show included Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Here’s the performance in case you missed it:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!