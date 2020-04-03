Dua Lipa Is Taking Strong Steps To Protect Her Voice Amidst COVID-19 Shutdown

Singer Dua Lipa has reduced intake of alcohol and cigarettes to save her voice.
Which means it is sober-up time for Dua Lipa, who is currently holed up with US model boyfriend Anwar Hadid in London amidst the COVID-19 shutdown, reports thesun.co.uk.
The singer said: “I don’t do dairy when I’m singing. I’ve also stopped drinking and I don’t smoke, either, when I’m touring.”
But with her tour now delayed because of coronavirus, she may be able to put off her health kick for a bit.
She said: “It’s rubbish to postpone the tour but we all have to be safe.
Trending
“Now 2021 will be when the UK and Europe tour is happening. That will be our year, I thought 2020 would be.”
Meanwhile, her second album, “Future Nostalgia”, has sold 20,325 copies so far in its first week of release.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!